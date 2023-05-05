Panama City wins arbitration battle against FEMA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After years of appeals Panama City is expected to get millions of dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fix roads.

Thursday afternoon city officials including Mayor Greg Brudnicki, City Manager Mark McQueen and Congressman Neal Dunn held a press conference at City of Panama City City Hall announcing that more than 25 miles of Panama City’s roads will get improvements.

The city has been in a legal battle with FEMA over how much the city would get. Panama City began requesting money after Hurricane Michael to fix area roads.

Officials said In 2021, FEMA denied an original request which forced city leaders to appeal. The next year the agency responded to the appeal with an offer of $44 thousand dollars.

Mark McQueen is the city manager of the City of Panama City. He said that the amount was not enough.

“When they denied our roads initially, we disagreed with that. When we appealed that, and they offered 44 thousand dollars to repair all of our roads we disagreed with that and we’re very grateful that the process allows for an independent panel of judges to look at the case,” said McQueen. “They weighed the evidence that we provided to them and as a result of that they have come forward and said yes Panama City FEMA is responsible for restoring your roads.”

Today three judges with the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals voted in favor of the city’s request for more funding.

Some of the roads that will receive repairs are Balboa Avenue, Drummond Avenue and Beach Drive.

Officials said the panel’s arbitration decision is monumental.

“This is great news for our citizens we are just thrilled that the panel of judges saw exactly what we’ve been arguing for the last 3 years, said the city manager. “I appreciate the leadership of the mayor and the city commissioners who have stayed with this entire process it’s been difficult but at the end of the day the right decision has been made for our citizens, but this is wonderful news, and I can’t wait to get these roads repaved.”

McQueen said the city must now partner with FEMA and determine how they can get each of the qualifying roads to pre-storm conditions to continue with the process.

