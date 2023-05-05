Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state

Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral. (Source: KCCI, POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Todd Magel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A child was found wandering around alone early Tuesday morning after his parents reportedly left him behind.

But that isn’t the only bizarre part of the story.

His parents had reported him missing and police were already at the family’s home starting their investigation when good Samaritans brought the child home.

“There were so many layers to what went wrong, you wouldn’t expect to have this happy ending the way this story came to us,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police said they first learned of the missing 7-year-old when a missing person call came in from his parents Jacob Morrill, 30, and Chancee Daggett-Buford, 31.

The two said they drove to Kansas City for a funeral on Monday and noticed their 7-year-old missing from the car. Court records show they thought the child might have been left at a gas station.

“The stories weren’t matching up. Nothing made sense what these two [parents] were telling us,” Parizek said. “And the [good Samaritans] said they found the child walking alone.”

Apparently, the boy’s parents didn’t notice he was missing until they were on the road trip.

“This is something most parents would say, ‘Gosh, I would have noticed right away that my 7-year-old is not with me.’ There were other children that were with them,” Parizek said.

In addition to child endangerment, police charged the couple with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 7-year-old and other children in the couple’s custody are currently staying with relatives.

