PCPD hosts the third annual Bike Rodeo

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether in need of a bike repair, a refresher on safety lessons, or just a fun and safe Saturday morning, the Panama City Police Department’s Bike Rodeo is the place to be.

From 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Oakland Terrace Park, this family friendly event will feature everything from a bike repair station, helmet fitting, a safety course ready to ride through, food provided from Newk’s Eatery and even a live DJ.

Don’t miss the raffle to win a bike, learn about the importance of bicycle safety, and officials said remember to always wear that helmet.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
The governor is expected to put pen to paper on a new law that aims to address skyrocketing...
Bay County residents react to rising home insurance rates
We will continue to update as we learn more.
One person dead in hit-and-run, car found
In addition to the warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor under 16, Hoose is also...
Man wanted for battery on a child, found hiding under home
Chambliss is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, along...
Man arrested for active warrants, meth

Latest News

The Panama City Police Department presents the third annual bike rodeo this Saturday.
PCPD Bike Rodeo 2023
Hurricane Preparedness Week
Hurricane Preparedness Week
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is so excited to be recognized.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is so excited to be recognized.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Merideth Ramie.