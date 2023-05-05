PCPD hosts the third annual Bike Rodeo
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether in need of a bike repair, a refresher on safety lessons, or just a fun and safe Saturday morning, the Panama City Police Department’s Bike Rodeo is the place to be.
From 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Oakland Terrace Park, this family friendly event will feature everything from a bike repair station, helmet fitting, a safety course ready to ride through, food provided from Newk’s Eatery and even a live DJ.
Don’t miss the raffle to win a bike, learn about the importance of bicycle safety, and officials said remember to always wear that helmet.
