PCPD hosts the third annual Bike Rodeo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether in need of a bike repair, a refresher on safety lessons, or just a fun and safe Saturday morning, the Panama City Police Department’s Bike Rodeo is the place to be.

From 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Oakland Terrace Park, this family friendly event will feature everything from a bike repair station, helmet fitting, a safety course ready to ride through, food provided from Newk’s Eatery and even a live DJ.

Don’t miss the raffle to win a bike, learn about the importance of bicycle safety, and officials said remember to always wear that helmet.

