Scam alert in Bay County
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies have issued another scam alert about someone claiming to be a Bay County Sheriff’s Lieutenant.
Reports have been made about a caller identifying as Lt. Higgins, allegedly informing them they missed jury duty and must now pay a hefty fine to avoid arrest through gift cards.
Lt. Higgins is an official at BCSO, but he is not making the calls.
Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.
If you’ve been victimized or get a call like this, please call officials at 850-747-4700.
