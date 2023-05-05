Scam alert in Bay County

Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.
Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies have issued another scam alert about someone claiming to be a Bay County Sheriff’s Lieutenant.

Reports have been made about a caller identifying as Lt. Higgins, allegedly informing them they missed jury duty and must now pay a hefty fine to avoid arrest through gift cards.

Lt. Higgins is an official at BCSO, but he is not making the calls.

Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.

If you’ve been victimized or get a call like this, please call officials at 850-747-4700.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
The governor is expected to put pen to paper on a new law that aims to address skyrocketing...
Bay County residents react to rising home insurance rates
In addition to the warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor under 16, Hoose is also...
Man wanted for battery on a child, found hiding under home
We will continue to update as we learn more.
One person dead in hit-and-run, car found
Thomas was arrested and is facing charges of meth possession, possession of a controlled...
Welfare check ends in drug and firearm arrest

Latest News

The Panama City Police Department presents the third annual bike rodeo this Saturday.
PCPD hosts the third annual Bike Rodeo
The Panama City Police Department presents the third annual bike rodeo this Saturday.
PCPD Bike Rodeo 2023
Hurricane Preparedness Week
Hurricane Preparedness Week
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is so excited to be recognized.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...