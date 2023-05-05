Scam alert in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies have issued another scam alert about someone claiming to be a Bay County Sheriff’s Lieutenant.

Reports have been made about a caller identifying as Lt. Higgins, allegedly informing them they missed jury duty and must now pay a hefty fine to avoid arrest through gift cards.

Lt. Higgins is an official at BCSO, but he is not making the calls.

Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.

If you’ve been victimized or get a call like this, please call officials at 850-747-4700.

