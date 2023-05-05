PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With surprised faces from a second-grade classroom at Bay Haven Charter Academy, this week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Merideth Ramie.

“It’s been a dream since I started, and I knew that this was a thing. So, I’m super shocked but so excited,” said Mrs. Ramie.

Born and raised in the area, Mrs. Ramie is finishing up her 5th full year of teaching and loving every day of it.

“I think the excitement that the kids get whenever they get something right is just so fulfilling,” said Mrs. Ramie.

Mrs. Ramie said she enjoys the different aspects of teaching second grade. Her favorite subject is reading and getting her students engaged.

“And, I think just have fun. School is supposed to be fun, learning is supposed to be fun, so I try to make it as fun as possible,” said Mrs. Ramie.

Her students were all smiles and gave her a big congratulations.

