Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight tonight it will be pretty quiet in NWFL w/lows in the upper 50s inland and low to mid 60s at the coast. There will be an increase in cloud as well. Winds will be South at 5 mph. On Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds w/highs in the upper 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Rain chances will be small... around 20%. Winds will turn South in the afternoon at 5-10 mph. Over the weekend we will see more humidity with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain chances will remain at 20% through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.