Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School recognizes 2023 graduates

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several students were honored Friday night for years of hard work.

12 students with the Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School walked across the state at Bay High’s STEM building. Chautauqua is a transitional school helping students that graduated high school with certain challenges meet the demands of the world.

“That is so fulfilling yes. For me yes, for the staff yes, for the mentors from bay high yes,” said Cynthia McCauley, Director. “Because they come in going from door to door riding a school bus, being in the classroom, walk to the cafeteria. Very supervised closed structure life and then suddenly they’ve grown through being out in the world and they’re strong. So it’s really rewarding to see their growth.”

Chautauqua school focuses on daily living skills, job presentation and social skills among other things. More information on the school here.

