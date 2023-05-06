FHP: 8 cars involved in crash, investigation ongoing

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured, and multiple others suffered minor injuries after a crash that involved 8 cars, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck with a trailer was driving south on Eglin Parkway, coming up on the intersection of Yacht Club Drive.

Reports state the truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of eight cars being hit, including a truck that was parked in the Whataburger parking lot right next to the road where the crash occurred.

Troopers said one of the drivers was seriously injured, and four other people suffered minor injuries. They said the entire roadway was blocked off as authorities cleared the scene.

We’re told the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

