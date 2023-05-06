Five Bulldogs sign scholarship offers Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Five seniors at Freeport High School enjoyed the spotlight Friday, as they took big steps towards their futures. The five all signing athletic college scholarship offers.

Those five in order as they signed, Erica Pickron who signed to run cross-country at the college of Central Florida! Next it’s Elijah Berger who is taking his talents to L.B. Wallace in Andalusia on a basketball scholarship. After that it was two star athlete, Dylan Harrison, who signed with Faulkner University in Montgomery to play soccer and baseball, so he’ll continue the dual athlete role. Then to round out the day, two of Coach Shaun Artnz’s football players signed. The first, defensive lineman Terin Hester signing to play at Culver Stockton in Canton, Missouri Quarterback Ashton Nunes signed to play at Brevard College a division three program in Brevard, North Carolina.

Head football coach and A.D. Shaun Arntz summed it up this way Friday after the signings. “Yeah, this is great man, we’re super excited for the kids. Ah, definitely, they’ve put in a lot of hard work, this is something that’s been a goal for them for a long time, a dream for them for a long time, so we’re really excited to see that actually come to the finalization, the realization for them. Then part two of that is the excitement for our school, the excitement for their coaches, their teachers, all that stuff, all the people that have put in this work with them and have watched these young people invest.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.