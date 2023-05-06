Former Homeland Security Sec., Panhandle leaders hold law enforcement roundtable

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday afternoon Florida’s Second Congressional District Congressman Neal Dunn hosted a law enforcement roundtable at Gulf Coast State College.

Sheriffs from across the the Panhandle and even federal law enforcement met up to share problems and possible solutions for how to cut down on crime in the area.

“We want to listen to what their pressures and problems are from their side of the table what they think would be helpful to them,” said Dunn.

The fentanyl crisis in America was one of the major topics discussed.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says the roundtable with Rep. Dunn is a great way for local officials to relay their concerns to Washington.

“We need action by the federal government to stop the flow of drugs over the boarder that’s something we don’t talk about,” Ford said. “It really tears at the fabric of our community where we see multiple overdose deaths people lose a family member and friends to overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths that are prevented by our use of Narcan. I mean the numbers would be astronomical if we didn’t have that substance.”

Former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf was brought in as a special guest to share insight.

He says the key to not only fighting the fentanyl crisis but crime as a whole is by stopping it at the forefront with an effective border wall system construction.

“Effective border wall system construction to be restarted. The idea there is to make sure hard to patrol areas have physical infrastructure and so if individuals want to cross the border, they do it in areas that were easily patrolled by border patrol officials,” said Wolf. “For every individual that crosses that border each one of them pays a Mexican cartel and so they’re making millions of dollars every day single day. They control more territory, more guns, more weapons, more power than they ever have before. So, a lot of what we need to do is diminish their power diminish their influence and cut off their ability to smuggle individuals and narcotics into this country and I think that’s where the administration needs to focus on. They are not doing it and I got some ideas about that.”

Some of the Sheriffs in attendance included those from Bay County, Leon County, Liberty County, Calhoun County and even Wakulla County to name a few.

