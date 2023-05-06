Humble House Thrift Store hosts Grand Opening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble House Thrift Store made its opening official Friday.

Whether it’s buying furniture, donating items, or telling others about Humble House or its thrift store, the Founder says it all helps them help the community.

Cars lined the streets this morning in Callaway with people showing support for Humble House as they cut the ribbon for their grand opening Friday morning.

Founder Rachel Duvall says the faith-based addiction recovery ministry does not receive any government assistance.

She says her organization is a little different because they help women regain custody of their children, helping the foster care system also.

“We’ve had three moms already move out that are completely reunified with their children. Cases are closed. They have their own apartments. And not only that, but they are still in church. I mean, they’re productive women in our society,” Duvall said.

She adds, many of the women in the program work at the thrift store.

One in particular refurbishes furniture and they can even customize it for you.

Humble House Thrift Store is on 271 N Star Avenue in Callaway.

It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s closed on Sunday.

The Humble House Founder hopes to eventually open a 12-month recovery program.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, whether male or female, Humble House offers to help directly, or find a place for you to go.

You can reach them at 850-630-2184.

