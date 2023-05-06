Humble House Thrift Store hosts Grand Opening

By Candace Newman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble House Thrift Store made its opening official Friday.

Whether it’s buying furniture, donating items, or telling others about Humble House or its thrift store, the Founder says it all helps them help the community.

Cars lined the streets this morning in Callaway with people showing support for Humble House as they cut the ribbon for their grand opening Friday morning.

Founder Rachel Duvall says the faith-based addiction recovery ministry does not receive any government assistance.

She says her organization is a little different because they help women regain custody of their children, helping the foster care system also.

“We’ve had three moms already move out that are completely reunified with their children. Cases are closed. They have their own apartments. And not only that, but they are still in church. I mean, they’re productive women in our society,” Duvall said.

She adds, many of the women in the program work at the thrift store.

One in particular refurbishes furniture and they can even customize it for you.

Humble House Thrift Store is on 271 N Star Avenue in Callaway.

It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s closed on Sunday.

The Humble House Founder hopes to eventually open a 12-month recovery program.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, whether male or female, Humble House offers to help directly, or find a place for you to go.

You can reach them at 850-630-2184.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure
The governor is expected to put pen to paper on a new law that aims to address skyrocketing...
Bay County residents react to rising home insurance rates
In addition to the warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor under 16, Hoose is also...
Man wanted for battery on a child, found hiding under home
We will continue to update as we learn more.
One person dead in hit-and-run, car found
Thomas was arrested and is facing charges of meth possession, possession of a controlled...
Welfare check ends in drug and firearm arrest

Latest News

Thunderbirds at Tyndall AFB
Humble House
Humble House opens thrift store
First Friday tourism update
Thunder Beach in full swing