Three dead after Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers report a sedan was driving in the westbound lanes of State Road 293 a little before 7 p.m. They said an SUV was traveling in the eastbound lanes at that time.

Reports say the SUV crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lanes if front of the sedan. Troopers said the driver of the sedan did not have time to react, and the cars crashed head on.

Authorities said the SUV spun onto the shoulder of the road, and the sedan reportedly ended up in the middle of the road.

We’re told the driver of the sedan and the driver and passenger in the SUV were all killed. They said all lanes of S.R. 293 were closed as the scene was cleared and investigators surveyed the scene.

Troopers said they are still trying to determine the seating positions of the male and female occupants of the SUV. They said the driver of the sedan was a woman from Holt. They said her seatbelt was on and her next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.