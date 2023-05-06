Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Rain chances will be 10%. On Saturday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will turn South in the afternoon at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 20%. On Sunday we will start in the 60s before warming back into the 80s. Expect a little more sunshine Sunday with a minimal chance of rain. The warm and humid weather with small rain chances continues into next week.

