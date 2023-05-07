FWC: Missing boater found dead in Parker Bayou

Authorities report around 7 p.m. Saturday night, an off-duty FWC lieutenant found the body of...
Authorities report around 7 p.m. Saturday night, an off-duty FWC lieutenant found the body of the boater.(MGN ONLINE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FWC officials said they have notified the family of the boater. He has been identified as Steven Chery, 23, of Panama City.

A missing boater, who had reportedly fallen off a jet ski on Wednesday, has been found dead in the Parker Bayou, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

Authorities report around 7 p.m. Saturday night, an off-duty FWC lieutenant found the body of the boater.

They said they have identified the boater, but NewsChannel 7 is waiting to release his identity until it is confirmed his next of kin has been notified.

FWC officials said they are investigating this incident as a fatal boating accident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over...
Man arrested after drug investigation
In addition to the warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor under 16, Hoose is also...
Man wanted for battery on a child, found hiding under home
Reports state a truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of...
FHP: 8 cars involved in crash, investigation ongoing
Ezzell was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
Man identified in motorcycle crash
Troopers said the cars did not have time to react and crashed head on.
Three dead after Okaloosa County crash

Latest News

A summer-like pattern will see seasonably warm and humid conditions throughout the week,...
Sunday Forecast
Hurricane Preparedness Week
Hurricane Preparedness Week
Reports state a truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of...
FHP: 8 cars involved in crash, investigation ongoing
Chautauqua Learn & Serve Charter School recognizes 2023 graduates