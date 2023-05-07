FWC: Missing boater found dead in Parker Bayou

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FWC officials said they have notified the family of the boater. He has been identified as Steven Chery, 23, of Panama City.

A missing boater, who had reportedly fallen off a jet ski on Wednesday, has been found dead in the Parker Bayou, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

Authorities report around 7 p.m. Saturday night, an off-duty FWC lieutenant found the body of the boater.

They said they have identified the boater, but NewsChannel 7 is waiting to release his identity until it is confirmed his next of kin has been notified.

FWC officials said they are investigating this incident as a fatal boating accident.

