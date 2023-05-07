Motorcyclists revved up their engines for ‘Back the Blue Memorial Ride’

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Motorcyclists hopped on their bikes and went for a ride in the name of fallen heroes.

The Panama City Beach Police Department’s Back the Blue Memorial Ride kicked off at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Panama City Beach Saturday morning.

Event representatives say the ride is a Thunder Beach tradition.

NewsChannel 7 was told the ride is to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I come, and I support, and I wave,” Cristina Kight-McVay, a widow of a fallen officer, said. “I talk to everybody and thank them for coming and participating and honoring not just my husband, but also all of the other fallen officers and first responders.”

Event organizers said they counted nearly 150 motorcycles. They also said $1,000 in donations were collected for the Cops n Kids organization.

