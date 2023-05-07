Pedestrian killed in Calhoun Count crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Calhoun County, Florida Highway Patrol troopers report.

They said a little after 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a car was heading north on County Road 167. Troopers said a pedestrian wearing dark-colored clothing was walking along the road, heading south in northbound lanes.

Authorities said the driver was unable to see the pedestrian and hit them.

At this time, the pedestrian is reportedly unidentified.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.