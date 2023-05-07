Ron Jon Surf Shop, United Way band together for beach cleanup

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered at the Russell Fields City Pier in Panama City Beach for an important cause early Saturday morning.

Ron Jon Surf Shop partnered with United Way of Northwest Florida for their annual beach cleanup.

NewsChannel 7 was told around 90 people picked up trash. Store management said a $10 donation was made to United Way for each person who participated.

“United Way focuses on education, financial stability, and health,” United Way of Northwest Florida CEO Gina Littleton said. “That money goes to help us support the community and to help our partner agencies do the programs they do every day.”

The beach cleanup is also about helping the environment. An influx of people visiting our beaches means more trash is left behind. Event representatives say doing your part to keep the area clean makes the biggest difference.

“We feel it’s important to take care of our side of the street,” Ron Jon Surf Shop Manager Sara Taber said. “When you start to think about the environmental impact of all the trash on the beach, it can be overwhelming. So, we decided why not just clean up right here on the beach right across the street from where we work?”

The first 100 participants received Ron Jon gift bags. Ron Jon Surf Shop also raffled off a surfboard. Pier Park donated a $100 gift card as well.

