Summer-like pattern continues this week

Summer pattern continues this week, with showers possible every day and warm temperatures through at least the next weekend
By Daniel Nyman
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

After a mostly sunny day with a few sea-breeze showers and thunderstorms, the clouds will roll in this evening with overcast skies past midnight. Temperatures will cool into the mid-60s once again, which is right on top of forecast dew point temps for the overnight period. Combined with calm winds, that cooling will allow a round of patchy fog to develop overnight, with some fog lingering past sunrise.

Monday will kick off to a rather grey start in comparison to the weekend, with lifting fog helping to keep skies mostly cloudy through mid-morning. By the afternoon, the sun will poke out with partly cloudy skies around. Temperatures will be a bit slower to warm compared to Sunday, but we will enjoy another round of highs around 80 at the coast and in the mid-80s inland. In terms of rain potential, some uncertainty remains in the forecast. A dying cluster of thunderstorms will approach

Our summer-like pattern continues through the rest of the week. Upper-level high pressure will maintain generally sunny and warm conditions through the upcoming weekend. Down at the surface, our weather will continue to be influenced by the sea breeze and a number of small pieces of energy in the atmosphere above us. As a result, we’ll continue to see a 20%-30% chance for rain pretty much every day through Friday with temperatures gradually warming towards the low 80s at the coast and the upper 80s inland.

Currently, the weekend looks pretty sunny, with comparably smaller rain chances compared to the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

