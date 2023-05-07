Sunday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

A warm and muggy evening is on the way, with mostly cloudy skies rolling in overnight to help keep morning lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will see another gorgeous day materialize, with skies clearing before sunrise and mostly sunny skies continuing throughout the day. Highs will range between around 80 at the coast to the middle and upper 80s further inland. With that temperature contrast in place, we’ll be watching for the sea breeze to squeeze out isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder in areas north of the bays. The timing for those showers will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

As we’re so accustomed to in the Panhandle, those showers are a perfect example of how we have slipped into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming week. With a large ridge of high pressure above us, mostly sunny and warm conditions will persist until at least next weekend, with much of our day-to-day weather dominated by small-scale weather features like the sea breeze and changes in moisture content and afternoon high temperatures. Monday will be a fairly quiet day with a minimal amount of showers before we introduce a 20%-30% chance for rain Tuesday afternoon through Saturday. Highs this week will gradually warm into the low 80s in coastal areas, with inland communities potentially breaking into the 90s before the week is done.

