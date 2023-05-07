Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over...
Man arrested after drug investigation
In addition to the warrant for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor under 16, Hoose is also...
Man wanted for battery on a child, found hiding under home
Reports state a truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, causing a chain reaction and a total of...
FHP: 8 cars involved in crash, investigation ongoing
Ezzell was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
Man identified in motorcycle crash
Troopers said the cars did not have time to react and crashed head on.
Three dead after Okaloosa County crash

Latest News

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
A gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a...
'Unfathomable': Father of mall employee helps victims after mass shooting
After the officer was shot, she was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert...
Prayer held for off-duty officer killed in Chicago