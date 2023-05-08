9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that killed a 9-month-old girl and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for severe injuries before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over...
Man arrested after drug investigation
Authorities report around 7 p.m. Saturday night, an off-duty FWC lieutenant found the body of...
FWC: Missing boater found dead in Parker Bayou
Authorities said the driver was unable to see the pedestrian and hit them.
Pedestrian killed in Calhoun County crash
Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.
Scam alert in Bay County
During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
MILITARY MONDAY: What you may not know about the post 9/11 GI Bill
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe