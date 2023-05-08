Bonifay Police Department temporarily suspends operations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bonifay City Council held a special meeting on Friday, where council members voted to temporarily suspend operations at the Bonifay Police Department.

Officials report this comes after the Bonifay Police Chief sent in his resignation letter.

According to city officials, due to the Assistant Police Chief’s passing, the Chief’s resignation, and the firing of SGT. Jody Long the department was basically down to a skeleton crew.

NewsChannel 7 is told the remaining officers were placed on administrative leave with pay and were asked to turn in their badges, equipment, guns, and cars on Friday.

In the meantime, city officials said the Holmes County Sheriff agreed to step in on Friday for the interim.

Tonight council members will decide what’s next for the department during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.

