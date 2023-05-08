Cottondale Elementary School will be one day for maintenace

The school will be closed for all students except for second graders who have a scheduled field...
The school will be closed for all students except for second graders who have a scheduled field trip. These students will report to school like normal.(WJHG/WECP)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County School District will be closing Cottondale Elementary School for one day on Monday, May 15.

The closure is due to water line maintenance at the school that is required by the City of Cottondale, according to district officials.

The school will be closed for all students except for second graders who have a scheduled field trip. These students will report to school like normal.

School officials say that faculty and staff will report to school as usual. The buses will also run their normal route for all CHS students and second graders.

NewsChannel 7 is told the city will also issue a mandatory boil water notice following the maintenance completion at the school.

According to the school district the fifth grade Florida Statewide Science Assessment has been rescheduled for May 11th and 12th.

