Early voting for Bay County runoff elections

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Early voting for the Bay County municipal runoff elections has begun. Voters can cast their ballots Monday, May 8 - Friday, May 12th. Booths will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day.

There are two early voting locations: City Hall in Downtown Panama City on Harrison Avenue and the Lynn Haven Senior Center on Pennsylvania Avenue.

There is a runoff for Panama City Mayor and Lynn Haven Commission Seat 1.

If you miss early voting, you can vote on election day, Tuesday, May 16th.

