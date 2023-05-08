ECP partnering with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is partnering with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, a global network that improves accessibility for people with hidden disabilities.

ECP officials said passengers will soon be able to request a free Sunflower lanyard, pin, button, or another identifier at the airport to voluntarily share that they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent.

According to the ECP Executive Director, the airport anticipates the program will be implemented early this summer.

“Here at ECP, we strive to make all passengers feel comfortable and confident,” said Parker W. McClellan Jr., A.A.E., ECP Executive Director. “By partnering with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, we are enhancing accessibility for all passengers. Our staff will soon be trained to easily spot passengers wearing the Sunflower and provide them with additional support.”

NewsChannel 7 is told that there is no qualifying list of hidden disabilities. If a passenger has a hidden disability and feels like they would benefit from wearing a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower product, ECP encourages them to do so.

ECP said that once the program is in place, passengers should also continue to coordinate with their airline and/or TSA Cares for accommodation arrangements.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program was pioneered in 2016 at the Gatwick International Airport in London. The program has since been implemented globally by organizations across sectors including transportation, retail, finance, and education. Awareness of the program continues to grow in the United States, where it has been adopted by approximately 80 airports. See the list of participating airports here.

“We are delighted that ECP is joining the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network,” said Paul White, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower CEO. “By introducing the Sunflower throughout the airport, ECP is complementing their accessibility to support passengers with non-visible disabilities. Sunflower wearers travel for many reasons, and the knowledge that they will receive support when needed increases their confidence to travel.”

According to the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network 1 in 7 people live with a disability. While some experience visible disabilities, many others have a non-visible condition or experience a combination of both visible and non-visible conditions.

These disabilities can be neurological, cognitive, and neurodevelopmental as well as physical, visual, and auditory. They can also be respiratory or include chronic health conditions like arthritis and diabetes.

“We have seen the tremendous success of the Sunflower program at other airports around the world,” said McClellan. “It is important we bring the program to ECP to ensure that passengers with hidden disabilities have an enjoyable travel experience.”

According to Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, a Sunflower lanyard or other identifier is a visual cue that helps people to acknowledge the daily barriers faced by someone living with an invisible disability.

A sunflower design was selected because it represents positivity, strength, and growth. For more information about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, visit https://hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/us/.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.