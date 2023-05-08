Emerald Coast Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving back to Panama City

2023 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the Florida Panhandle community to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, October 15.

The walk last year was held in Niceville but NewsChannel 7 is told that the event is moving back to Panama City for the first time since Hurricane Michael.

The event will take place on the campus of Florida State University Panama City.

To sign up for a team or to sign up to volunteer click here.

For more information about the Alzheimers Association, you can go to their website by clicking here.

The association also has a 24/7 helpline, through this free service, specialists and master’s-level clinicians offer confidential support and information to people living with the disease, caregivers, families, and the public. Just call 800-272-3900.

