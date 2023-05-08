Florida man behind bars after reports of a suspicious incident

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) --A Defuniak Springs man is behind bars in Washington County after reports of a suspicious incident are called into the Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications Center.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday around 4:00 p.m. they received a call about a white male sitting slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle near the intersection of State Rd. 79 and 20 in Ebro. 

Officials tell NewsChannel 7 that due to the nature of the call, the closest unit was an off-duty PCB Police Officer who responded first and ascertained the welfare of the subject.

The officer later identified the subject as 34-year-old, Matthew James Lunsford who was found playing on the phone and did not need medical attention.

When the deputy arrived on the scene to help the officer he reports they saw illegal items located in plain sight inside the vehicle and Lunsford was detained.

Law Enforcement told NewsChannel 7 that upon further investigation several illegal items were located inside the vehicle.

WCSO reports Lunsford was also currently out on bond for aggravated battery from Walton County.

Lunsford was transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia X3, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.

