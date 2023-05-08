Former City Manager sentenced

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White was sentenced Monday in federal court.

He will face three and a half years in prison, must pay $400, must forfeit ordered assets and will have a year of supervised release.

This is part of a larger corruption investigation involving Lynn Haven city leaders.

White previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and two counts of honest services fraud.

This involved White’s role in taking help and money from a business owner and friend to do work at his home while billing FEMA after Hurricane Michael.

This was part of a plea deal he took, which required him to testify in the James Finch trial.

That trial ended with a hung jury.

Four others were sentenced today in the case involving White.

That includes David White, David Horton, Joshua Anderson and Shannon Delores.

As far as the acquittal motion for James Finch, the business owner accused of bribing former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes, a judge denied it Monday.

His trial is now set for July 17th, 2023.

