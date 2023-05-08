BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday is National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day, a day to pay tribute and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

But Bay County Fire Services officials said it is important to member those who have fallen in the line of duty every day.

“It is very important that we remember their sacrifice,” said Raymond Hottinger, Battalion Chief Bay County Fire Services. “All these guys and gals got up that day to go to work and never thought about not coming home and that so exactly what happened.”

National Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Day is to remember those who have given their lives while protecting those of others.

Hottinger says it is important that people honor and remember those fire fighters, every day.

This year’s memorial will honor the 144 firefighters who sacrificed their lives in 2022 and or previous years.

Firefighting is not just a normal 9 to 5 day job.

“We work in 24 on 48 off shifts here in Bay County,” said Hottinger we arrive at work at 7 am start our daily duties and we are not relived of our duties until 0700 the next morning.”

On top of long hours, the work can be tough.

“It has its moments,” said Hottinger. when you’re dealing with a lot of traumas from accidents or injuries from fire those can be emotionally hard on folks.”

Chief Hottinger says to honor those they have put their flag at half staff

“We want to remember that there are 144 fire fighters who have paid the price want to make sure their remembered and honored,” said Hottinger.

Honoring fallen heroes every day who have given their all.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.