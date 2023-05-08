North Bay Haven firing John Pate as head football coach

Pate out after just one year at North Bay Haven
Pate out after just one year at North Bay Haven
By Scott Rossman
Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Bay Haven football program is going through a coaching change! Two sources close to the program telling us this morning coach John Pate has been fired as the Buc’s head coach. I reached out to the coach Monday afternoon and he returned my call. He would neither confirm nor deny he’s been let go, saying only “it does not serve the best interests of the players on the team for him to comment on his status at this time.” The the team isin the midst of spring practice and heading into a spring game next week. Coach Pate came to North Bay Haven last year, taking over after Andy Siegal was let go following the 2021 season. Pate coming over from the Jacksonville area where he had a rather successful run, most recently at Hilliard High School. In the one year with Pate at the helm the Buc’s 3-7 last season. Sources telling me Matt Knaus taking over as interim coach. He was guiding practice when were there Thursday. At that time we were hearing Pate had been suspended, but North Bay Haven A.D. Dustin Rennspies told me Thursday night he knew nothing about a suspension or any other action involving coach Pate’s status. Our sources have indicated to us Knaus will eventually get the job on a full-time basis, but that remains to be seen.

