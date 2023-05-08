NWF Health Network CEO brings mental health, foster care to table

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panhandle nonprofit is shining a light on two important causes this month. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and National Foster Care Month.

NWF Health Network CEO Mike Watkins said his organization reaches 16 counties across the Panhandle for child protection services, and 18 counties are reached for behavioral health services.

Watkins said he wants people who may live in more restricted areas to have better access to counseling. He also said his team is trying to encourage more people to foster children.

“At the end of the day, child protection works best when there’s more people involved, not less people involved,” Wakins said. “We want our faith community involved. We want our civic community involved. We want our law enforcement community involved.”

The nonprofit’s CEO also said bringing more people to the table has led to more adoptions and fewer children in foster care over the last two decades. NewsChannel 7 was told NWF Health Network serves around 6,000 children each year.

Mental health is also being brought to the forefront.

“The natural things we’re trying to guard against are of course lethality, impatient psychiatric, incarceration,” Watkins said. “These are really the very last resorts for people who are suffering from mental health and addiction, or even self-harm. So, we want to avoid those things.”

You can access NWF Health Network’s phone numbers by clicking on this link. You can also visit its website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.