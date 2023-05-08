Officer helps Taylor Swift fans with flat tire so they could make concert

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans...
According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (Gray News) – A police officer in Tennessee helped two Taylor Swift fans on their way to the big concert in Nashville on Friday evening.

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, Officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.

“Headed to the Taylor Swift concert and get a flat? No problem!” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The fans were headed to Swift’s Eras Tour show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, about 20 miles west of Mount Juliet.

Friday night’s show was the first of three sold-out, back-to-back concerts at Nissan Stadium. The final show on Sunday night saw thunderstorm delays that forced fans to wait under cover for more than three hours.

Swift hit the stage around 10 p.m. to perform her more than three-hour set, ending just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Swift is heading to Philadelphia on the next stop of the Eras Tour, playing sold-out stadium shows at Lincoln Financial Field three nights in a row this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over...
Man arrested after drug investigation
Authorities report around 7 p.m. Saturday night, an off-duty FWC lieutenant found the body of...
FWC: Missing boater found dead in Parker Bayou
Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.
Scam alert in Bay County
Authorities said the driver was unable to see the pedestrian and hit them.
Pedestrian killed in Calhoun County crash
During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of...
Man arrested after cocaine seizure

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Panama City man held on multiple drug charges.
Panama City man held on multiple drug charges
Ideas for celebrating Mother’s Day
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events