Panama City man held on multiple drug charges.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man from Panama City was held on multiple drug charges by the Panama City Police Department with assistance from K-9 Copper.

K-9 Copper was used in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle for having drugs inside. (PCPD)

According to the department, this was part of an ongoing investigation with the PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit.

The crime unit reported a vehicle leaving a residence that was suspected of being used for drug activity. Offices with the unit said tK-9 Copper was used in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle for having drugs inside. Investigators applied for a search warrant based on probable cause.

After receiving and executing the warrant on Friday, investigators arrested Dwight Alan Adams, on multiple drug charges.

Investigators report they found 38.2 grams of fentanyl, enough for more than 40,000 lethal doses, 38.8 grams of heroin, 77 grams of methamphetamine, more than 6,000 grams of marijuana, and various pressed pills and drug paraphernalia.

PCPD said Adams was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of tramadol with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Adams was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100.

