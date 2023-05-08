A summery week ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with increasing clouds in our skies and a light sprinkle may move through. Otherwise, we’ll watch for a bit of fog to start off some locations as well. We’ll still manage to get some sunshine into the midday and afternoon today.

It’s a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s near 70 for most out the door this morning. Dress comfortably today for a warm and humid day ahead. Temperatures warm into the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland. With elevated humidity, some of those afternoon temperatures will feel warmer, more like mid 80s for the coast to near 90 inland this afternoon.

We’ll see a few spotty showers trying to develop in our afternoon skies today. If they do pop up, it looks like we’ll see the slight chance across I-10 this afternoon or evening. Most days will have this afternoon chance this week, and we’ll see the majority of the few pop-up showers occur away from the coast.

It’s a very summery pattern for this week!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon with a stray pop-up shower possible inland Highs reach the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland with a humid feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of summery days ahead in the forecast this week with hot and humid afternoons and a stray inland afternoon shower possible.

