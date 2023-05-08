Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder captured in Walton County.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder has been captured in Walton County.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jesse L. Suggs had been on the run for over a year.

According to deputies, Suggs was attested arrested at a home on Rock Hill Road in DeFuniak Springs Monday morning by Walton County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force.

The sheriff’s office said that Suggs was wanted out of Lincoln County, Tennessee for nearly beating his girlfriend to death and allegedly threatening her life and her daughters.

Authorities out of Tennessee say that they have been searching for Suggs since April 2022. He also has nationwide extradition warrants out of Alabama.

The sheriff’s office reports Suggs was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

