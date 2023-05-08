PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As summer gets ready to begin so do those long hours at the ballpark. Whether you are looking to add to that growing collection of sports gear or you are just starting the journey, don’t miss this Youth Sports Equipment Swap Meet in Panama City Beach.

Public Sports Park, Coastal Waste and Recycling, and United Way of Northwest Florida are partnering together to host this community event.

On Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Publix Sports Park, families can claim gently used sports equipment. All equipment claimed is free of charge.

Attendees can also receive free sports physicals from Pancare, enjoy inflatable obstacles, and participate in other fun family activities provided by local community organizations. The first 200 attendees will receive swag bags courtesy of Coastal Waste and Recycling.

There is still time to donate gently used or new items. Donations can range from all sports including things like cleats, balls, gloves, helmets, bats, uniforms, water bottles, and anything else lying around the garage that could be put to good use.

Drop off locations are listed below:

- Publix Sports Park

- Coastal Waste and Recyclings

- United Way of Northwest Florida

- FINNS Island Style Grub (Thomas Drive)

- Chic-Fil-A (PCB Parkway)

- Culver’s

- Progress Bank

- First Federal Bank

- Defender Title and Escrow

- PCB Chamber of Commerce

- Regions Bank

- Anytime Fitness

- Girls Inc.

- Beef ‘O’ Brady

- Magic Broadcasting

