Billy Napier swings through Panama City Beach Monday

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Billy Napier made an appearance in Panama City Beach Monday night, coming in as the guest of honor at tonight’s gathering of area Gator fans and boosters, in the Panhandle Gator Booster Club’s spring dinner. Coach Napier and his staff wrapping up spring practice a couple of weeks ago, and are spending a good deal of their time these days recruiting. And for the head coach, this is the time of year to head out and meet with various booster clubs across the state and the region. It’s noteworthy, Napier’s the first Florida head football coach to make a spring stop in Bay County since Urban Meyer back in 2006! I had the chance to speak with the coach on camera before he met with the fans and boosters, and he spoke to the mportance of this spring booster club tour.

”One of the strengths of the job is that we have incredible support.” the coach told me. “We’ve got a great alumni network. The University of Florida is a special place that’s impacted a lot of people. And I think you know we’re going to try to keep working hard to represent this place the right way. And one of the ways you do that is you get out and connect with the people. You learn more about the place so you can do a better job. So that’s why we’re here today.”

Coach Napier says the players are in a bit of a break, after finishing exams. They will get back together in late May for the official start of summer workouts. We’ll have more with coach Napier Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

