Family of missing Jackson County woman speaks out

JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After missing for several days, the family of Anastasia Gilley is searching for answers.

“We want her to come home safe,” said Shana Sheawa, Anastaisa’s aunt.

Family members said Anastaisa in 19 years old and is four months pregnant.

“We received a call in our communications division from a father of Anastasia Gilley saying that he wanted to report he hadn’t seen his daughter in a few days,” said Donnie Edenfield, Jackson County Sheriff.

Sheriff Edenfield said the call came in Friday. The worried father said he has not seen her since Tuesday.

“Another family member took Anastasia to appointment Wednesday and returned her to her home approximately 4 - 4:30 Wednesday,” said Edenfield.

That was the last time she was seen.

“She has never done this before this is something she wouldn’t do,” said Sheawa.

Her family members say they normally talk to her a lot, multiple times a day.

“She’s spit fire she’s a social butterfly all around a good girl, said Sheawa.

As the days go by, they’re getting more worried.

“Angry, I just want to be able to help her I want to find her,” said Sheawa.

“She’s my baby “,said Sandra Steele, Anastasia’s grandma.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say their entire investigation team is working on this case.

“If anyone out there knows anything please I’m begging you from the bottom of my heart contact Jackson County Sheriffs Office or family or even a friend to let someone know something if you want to keep it anonymous thats ok just please let someone know speak up please,” said Steele.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

