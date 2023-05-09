Governor DeSantis banning TikTok and other apps on public school devices

By Allison Baker
May. 9, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 379.

The legislation will prohibit the access of certain social media apps, like TikTok on public school devices for grades K through 12.

The bill is also requiring public schools to provide instruction on the social, emotional, and physical effects of social media. It will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

