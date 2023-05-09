Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Governor Ron DeSantis has signed HB 1537. According to Bay District Schools, this piece of legislation will allow many of their seniors to graduate on time this year.

BDS said the bill allows the Class of 2023 to meet the same mandatory-test score bands as previous classes.

Prior to this bill BDS states seniors were being required to meet higher scores and many of them, across the state, were not going to be able to graduate this May. According to BDS officials, more than 200 seniors in the district faced delayed graduation due to the increased requirements.

“We’ve been advocating for our students for the past several months,” Bill Husfelt, Superintendent of Bay District Schools, said. “These are the same students who started high school in the aftermath of a Category Five hurricane and continued learning despite all of the disruptions caused by the global pandemic. If there was ever a class that deserved flexibility, grace, and compassion, it’s the Class of 2023,” he said. “And I am so very excited for them and their families.”

The school district reports that the parents and guardians of students who needed this legislation to graduate are aware of their student’s situations.

Any parents or guardians who have questions about this bill should reach out to their child’s school counselors for additional information or support.

