Join Girls’ Afternoon Out for floral fun and a good cause

Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A well-deserved girls’ night sometimes cannot come soon enough, and these ladies are taking that idea to a whole new level.

Girls’ Night of Bay County is a group were professionalism meets fun. These hardworking ladies meet monthly for an enjoyable, networking event each month. This month, they are using an afternoon of floral design as a platform to raise money for local charities serving women and children in the community in honor of Mother’s Day.

Inspired by these monthly meet ups, Founder and CEO of Our Sister Collective, Emily Parrish, created her charity organization to add that next level of community outreach.

Our Sister Collective has partnered with a number of local businesses that will be contributing donations and supplies for this event.

Group members, Kelly Flanagan, Christy Duncan, and Angela Peoples all said they enjoy being a part of such an exciting and welcoming group in the community.

For 20 dollars a person, guests can create their very own vase arrangement to take home at Girls Afternoon Out happening Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Florida Legacy Title in Panama City Beach. For tickets to the event, visit the Eventbrite webpage here.

