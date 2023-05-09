At least one person killed in crash blocking busy road in Bay County

Fatal Hwy 77 crasg
Fatal Hwy 77 crasg(FHP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The northbound lanes of Highway 77 are closed up to Highway 388, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol reports at least one person was killed.

So far, we know two cars were northbound on Highway 77, approaching Hightway 388.

Reports came in around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

This is near the bridge between Southport and Lynn Haven and is on the Southport side.

Details are limited, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

We’ll bring you updates as we get more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over...
Man arrested after drug investigation
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder captured in Walton County.
Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder captured in Walton County
Deputies encourage the public that if you get a call like this: hang up.
Scam alert in Bay County
A Defuniak Springs man is behind bars in Washington County after reports of a suspicious...
Florida man behind bars after reports of a suspicious incident

Latest News

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Morgan Wallen cancels Gulf Coast Jam performance
Create your very own floral vase arrangement to take home at Girls Afternoon Out.
Join Girls’ Afternoon Out for floral fun and a good cause
Create your very own floral vase arrangement to take home at Girls Afternoon Out.
Girls Afternoon Out
Get your watermelons.
Time Travel Tuesday