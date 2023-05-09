At least one person killed in crash near SR 77 and CR 388

Fatal Hwy 77 crasg
Fatal Hwy 77 crasg(FHP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: The road is now back open.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: An 80-year-old man from Bonifay was killed in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officials report a 2018, yellow Mack tractor trailer was traveling north in the outside lane of State Road 77, approaching and slowing for traffic at the traffic light at County Road 388.

A 2015, white GMC truck was also traveling north in the outside lane of SR 77, approaching the back of the tractor.

FHP officials say, for reasons unknown at this time, the Bonifay man didn’t see the brake lights. The left front side of the truck collided with the right back side of trailer.

The Bonifay man was deceased on scene. The other driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The northbound lanes of Highway 77 are closed up to Highway 388, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol reports at least one person was killed.

So far, we know two cars were northbound on Highway 77, approaching Highway 388.

Reports came in around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

This is near the bridge between Southport and Lynn Haven and is on the Southport side.

Details are limited, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

We’ll bring you updates as we get more.

