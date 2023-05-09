Man in The Sea Museum moves historic submarine outside

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in The Sea Museum in Panama City Beach moved one of its historic submarines outside Monday.

The Mark Four Submarine will be placed along the main road for people to see.

Officials with the museum said the 20,000-pound sub needs to be moved to make room for new exhibits.

”Once we get the Mark Four submarine outside visitors will still be able to interact with it and go inside.” Steve Mulholland, the Executive Director of The Man At Sea Museum, said. “See where the pilots drove this thing down to 2,000 ft. But one of the values for us inside is now we can have new exhibits all along the back wall.”

The submarine took up more than 20% of the space inside.

The museum plans to add more than 10 new exhibits in the near future.

