A mix of clouds and sun today with a warm and humid feel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with clouds increasing from the west and showers developing on the Mississippi Coast. The rain in Mississippi may hold on enough to bring a light shower to our Western Counties this morning, and we’ll have another chance at developing a late afternoon spotty shower across NWFL as well. We also have some patchy dense fog out the door this morning. But most of your day remains on the dry side with partly cloudy skies developing into the midday.

Temperatures are mild and muggy feeling with upper 60s to near 70 degrees to start the day. Dress comfortably for a warm and humid day ahead. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s on the coast with upper 80s found inland.

All the warmth and humidity gives us an afternoon rain chance as we reach peak heating of the day around 3pm. However, they’ll be very few and far between today.

This very summery pattern returns for most days this week and the afternoon shower chance increases a bit into tomorrow with a weak cold front sliding south into the Southeast. The front lingers into Thursday and some of Friday before washing out into the weekend.

Afternoon scattered showers and some thunderstorms develop around the front and those inland will have a slightly better chance at catching the afternoon rain through the midweek.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with fog turn partly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecasts has plenty of summery warmth and humidity for the week ahead with scattered afternoon rain chances.

