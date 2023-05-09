Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. On Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of mainly inland spotty storms. Highs will reach the low 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 30% mainly inland on Tuesday. As we move through the week we will see a gradual decrease in the rain chances and an increase in the temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

