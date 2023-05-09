Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. On Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of mainly inland spotty storms. Highs will reach the low 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 30% mainly inland on Tuesday. As we move through the week we will see a gradual decrease in the rain chances and an increase in the temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

