Port St. Joe election held Tuesday

Voters can now head to the polls in Port St. Joe.
Voters can now head to the polls in Port St. Joe.(MGN Online)
By Jessica Foster
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Polls are open for the Port St. Joe election until 7 eastern Tuesday night. All voting is at the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office on Long Avenue.

The offices up for election include Mayor and Commissioner for Group 2. Rex Buzzett and Amos Pittman Jr. are vying for the mayoral seat. Steve Kerigan and Alan “Al” Wetzstein are facing off for the commission seat.

There are also two ordinances on the ballot. Ordinance No. 579 asks voters to decide if the terms of the mayor and commissioners should be lengthened from two to four years. Ordinance No. 580 deals with election date changes.

