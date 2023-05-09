Preventing future disasters three years after Mussett Bayou fire

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three years after the Mussett Bayou fire, which left dozens of homes destroyed, local fire officials are looking toward the future and hoping through education, they can prevent another similar fire from happening again.

The Mussett Bayou fire burned hundreds of acres and left 33 homes beyond destroyed in May 2020. It was all started by a resident who allegedly left an outdoor fire unattended.

South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said a fire can break out at any time, and it is important for residents to take preventative measures- especially if having an outdoor fire.

“If you’re going to have an outdoor fire, you should always try to get a permit. In south Walton, it’s required,” Sanchez said. “And you should always maintain it- never leave it unattended because it can take off in a hurry, and in this particular case that’s what happened.”

South Walton Fire District and Florida Forest Service officials said the environment and climate of the Panhandle make the area prone to fast-moving wildfires.

“The dangers, when you’re choosing to burn during dry and low humidity, are extremely high,” Aleese Maples, Mitigation Specialist and Public Information Officer with the Florida Forest Service, said. “It’s not only a danger to your personal property but somebody else’s property and of course their life and your own life. We’re just encouraging the public to be aware of, when they are choosing to burn, what the weather is doing.”

Officials said the most important thing residents in the area should do to prepare for any situation is come up with an emergency plan. Sanchez said residents in many of the homes evacuated during the Mussett Bayou fire didn’t have time to grab important belongings.

To prevent and prepare for a wildfire, SWFD and FFD officials offer these tips:

Have an emergency plan, a kit with items and clothes, and an evacuation route in place.

Have at least 30 feet of cleared land between your home and any forest or condensed vegetation.

Use fire-resistant materials if building a home or structure.

Metal roofs are recommended.

Have a fire extinguisher ready if you are burning an outdoor fire and burn it in a pit or controlled area.

Never leave a fire unattended.

For more information on how you can prepare for a wildfire, click here.

