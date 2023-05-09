Two injured after crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says two women are injured after a crash Monday morning in Jackson County.

FHP says a 68-year-old woman, who has not been named, was driving westbound on an exit ramp of Interstate 10.

According to authorities, when she failed to stop at a red light, she collided with another vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old woman.

Officers say that the 68-year-old is listed in serious condition, while the other driver is in critical condition.

