Two injured after crash in Jackson County
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says two women are injured after a crash Monday morning in Jackson County.
FHP says a 68-year-old woman, who has not been named, was driving westbound on an exit ramp of Interstate 10.
According to authorities, when she failed to stop at a red light, she collided with another vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old woman.
Officers say that the 68-year-old is listed in serious condition, while the other driver is in critical condition.
