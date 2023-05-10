BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects they believe are involved in an aggravated assault at a business on Thomas Drive that resulted in victims with permanent disfigurement.

According to BCSO, a deputy responded to 5900 Thomas Drive in reference to an incident.

When the deputy arrived he stated that there were several victims had been battered by a man who then displayed a firearm which had been tucked into his waistband.

According to law enforcement, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill an employee at the business.

Authorities say the man fled the business with his girlfriend, who drove them away at high speed before the deputy arrived. However, the deputy was able to identify the vehicle and the information was sent to everyone on patrol. The identity of the suspects was not yet known.

BCSO reports that BCSO Lt. Williams located the suspect vehicle, but the probable cause was not yet established, and positive identification of the suspects had not yet been made.

According to Lt. Williams, the suspects in the car were identified as James McCoy, age 35, of Tampa, and Holly Norris, age 33, of Ocoee, Florida.

Witnesses to the incident reported to deputies that McCoy had been wearing an Outlaw’s leather vest prior to the assault.

After additional deputies arrived, contact was made with McCoy and Norris. BCSO said McCoy allegedly attempted to conceal his identity from law enforcement prior to his arrest but was unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said that when McCoy was booked into the jail they discovered a baggie of Fentanyl on his person. McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of Firearm While in Commission of a Felony, Unlawful Open Carry, Trafficking Fentanyl more than 14 grams, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 Grams, Possession of Paraphernalia. Additional charges for introducing the bag of fentanyl on his person were Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Paraphernalia.

BCSO reports that when McCoy was arrested, he did not have the pistol he allegedly displayed at the scene.

Deputies said a search warrant was obtained on his vehicle and they found in the vehicle was trafficking amounts of Fentanyl (16.9 grams), Marijuana, Paraphernalia, and the pistol.

During the course of this investigation, it was also confirmed that McCoy claimed to be a part of a motorcycle gang identified as Outlaws and wore their colors.

Holly Norris was also arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact of a Felony, Trafficking Fentanyl of more than 14 grams, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 Grams, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

